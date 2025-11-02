Run Don't Walk: This Coffee Recipe Can Help Restore Collagen & Support Your Gut*
The verdict is in: Coffee is one of the healthiest beverages you can drink for longevity. If you're drinking black coffee or adding in minimal natural sweeteners, it can actually increase the diversity in the gut microbiome1. (Not to mention, benefit brain, heart, and metabolic health.) But it's not the best if you're loading every cup with added refined sugar, a la traditional coffee creamers. But
So, we spent some time brainstorming about how to make coffee taste even better without all of the added sugar. The result? We landed on an iced chocolate shaken espresso that will leave your skin glowing and your gut happy.* You may think it sounds too frothy and decadent to be good for you, but trust when we say: This is one of the tastiest and healthiest ways to drink that daily cup... or two.
Our take on shaken espresso
The star ingredient is mbg's chocolate beauty & gut collagen+. Made with organic cocoa and sweetened with organic monk fruit, it delivers a rich chocolate flavor with zero sugar, or questionable ingredients, for that matter.
But our collagen powder offers more than just a tasty flavor profile: Hydrolyzed collagen peptides have been shown to promote skin elasticity and hydration2, promote strong hair and nails, and support a healthy intestinal lining3.* On top of that, our formula folds in even more beauty-enhancing extras, like hyaluronic acid and vitamins C and E to protect cells from oxidative stress.*
Of course, if you're trying to limit your caffeine intake, decaf espresso is an easy substitute. Now, let's dive into the recipe:
Ingredients
- 1 scoop mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+
- 2 ounces espresso
- 1 cup milk of choice
- A dash of cinnamon
- A few ice cubes
Method
- In a large jar, add your mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ to your milk of choice. Use an electric whisk to blend, if you have one, or feel free to whir it up in a blender.
- In a separate jar (or anything with a lid) add your ice cubes, espresso, and cinnamon.
- Put the lid on and shake!
- Take the lid off and pour your milky-collagen mixture into the cup.
The takeaway
Now that we know coffee can be good for your gut and how to enhance its gut-supporting benefits, there aren't many arguments against this treasured daily ritual.* Not to mention, it's a very simple recipe to make (even on busy mornings!). And if you're not a fan of coffee, you can always opt for a cozy hot chocolate to reap the same benefits.*