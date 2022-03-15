 Skip to content

Run Don't Walk: This Coffee Recipe Can Help Restore Collagen & Support Your Gut*

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Latte in Dappled Light

Image by Jarek Ceborski / Stocksy

March 15, 2022 — 10:24 AM

There's been some discussion about whether coffee is not-so-good for gut health. A terrifying question for us coffee lovers, but we're in luck because the verdict is in: It's not the best if you're loading every cup with added refined sugar, a la traditional coffee creamers. But if you're drinking black coffee or adding in minimal natural sweeteners, it can actually increase the diversity in the gut microbiome. Major sigh of relief. 

After hearing this good news, we spent some time brainstorming about how to make coffee taste even better without all of the added sugar. The result? We landed on an iced chocolate shaken espresso that will leave your skin glowing and your gut happy.* You may think it sounds too frothy and decadent to be good for you, but trust when we say: This is one of the tastiest and healthiest ways to drink that daily cup... or two.

A Chocolate-Collagen Shaken Espresso

The star ingredient, of course, is mbg's chocolate beauty & gut collagen+, as it's made with organic cocoa and sweetened with organic monk fruit, meaning it has zero sugar—so it nails that rich chocolate taste without sacrificing high-quality ingredients.

But our collagen powder offers more than just a tasty flavor profile: Hydrolyzed collagen peptides have been shown to promote skin elasticity and hydration, promote strong hair and nails, and support a healthy intestinal lining.* On top of that, our formula folds in even more beauty-enhancing extras, like hyaluronic acid, curcumin, and vitamins C and E to protect cells from oxidative stress.* 

Of course, if you're trying to limit your caffeine intake, decaf espresso is an easy substitute. Now, let's dive into the recipe: 

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. In a large jar, add your mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ to your milk of choice. Use an electric whisk to blend, if you have one, or feel free to whir it up in a blender. 
  2. In a separate jar (or anything with a lid) add your ice cubes, espresso, and cinnamon. 
  3. Put the lid on and shake!
  4. Take the lid off and pour your milky-collagen mixture into the cup.  
The takeaway.

Now that we know coffee can be good for your gut and how to enhance its gut-supporting benefits, there aren't many arguments against this treasured daily ritual.* Not to mention, it's a very simple recipe to make (even on busy mornings!). And if you're not a fan of coffee, you can always opt for a cozy hot chocolate to reap the same benefits.* 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
