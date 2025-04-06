Advertisement
These Collagen-Packed Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats Are Scrumptious & Filling
While eating dessert for breakfast isn't necessarily the norm, who would pass up the opportunity to indulge in a warm, gooey cinnamon roll? And what if we told you that you could get that delicious cinnamon flavor without any added sugar and a load of skin-loving nutrients? We'll go ahead and assume you have both hands raised.
Behold: The ultimate cinnamon roll replacement recipe. Find your next morning staple below.
How to make cinnamon roll overnight oats
We came across this recipe on TikTok (and thank goodness we did), but we decided to add even more good-for-you ingredients to optimize the already-delicious recipe. Let's dive in.
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 1 cup old-fashioned oats
- 1¼ cups milk of choice
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt (or dairy-free yogurt)
- 1 scoop mbg beauty & gut collagen+ (unflavored or chocolate)
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
- Heaping ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Method:
Overnight oats are arguably one of the easiest breakfast recipes, especially because they're already prepped and ready in the morning, meaning you can grab and go. It takes four easy steps:
- Combine all ingredients into a sealable container or jar.
- Mix together well.
- Put a lid on your container, and place in the fridge overnight.
- Portion into two servings the next day and enjoy!
If you want to add extra flavor, you can dress your oats with a dash of cinnamon or toss in a cinnamon stick if you're feeling fancy.
Health benefits
While this breakfast may seem like a sweet treat, it's secretly packed with nutrients. Here, a breakdown of the health benefits of this dish:
- Collagen powder: mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+ provides, as you might expect, beauty- and gut-focused benefits. A quick summary: This eight-ingredient blend helps promote skin elasticity and hydration1, improve nail brittleness2, neutralize free radicals3, and support a healthy gut.* Impressive work, all around.
- Oats: When you choose an oat-based breakfast, you'll be getting fiber, plant protein, magnesium, and iron. Not to mention, they're an adaptable staple that can be prepared in more than a few ways, meaning breakfast is never boring.
- Chia seeds: Especially for those that stick to a dairy-free diet, chia seeds are a great place to get calcium. In fact, 2 tablespoons contain a whopping 18% of your recommended daily intake of calcium.
- Cinnamon: This spice packs a hefty antioxidant4 punch to your morning. What's more, cinnamon has also been shown to play a role in balancing blood sugar levels.
The takeaway
Never thought you'd come across a healthy cinnamon roll alternative? Well, here you are. This overnight oats recipe is packed with health benefits for the whole body—especially the skin and gut, thanks to the added collagen supplement.* If you're in the market for a classic overnight oats recipe, we've got you covered there, too.