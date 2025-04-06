Skip to Content
Recipes

These Collagen-Packed Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats Are Scrumptious & Filling

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
April 06, 2025
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
April 06, 2025
While eating dessert for breakfast isn't necessarily the norm, who would pass up the opportunity to indulge in a warm, gooey cinnamon roll? And what if we told you that you could get that delicious cinnamon flavor without any added sugar and a load of skin-loving nutrients? We'll go ahead and assume you have both hands raised.

Behold: The ultimate cinnamon roll replacement recipe. Find your next morning staple below.

How to make cinnamon roll overnight oats

We came across this recipe on TikTok (and thank goodness we did), but we decided to add even more good-for-you ingredients to optimize the already-delicious recipe. Let's dive in. 

Serves 2

Ingredients: 

  • 1 cup old-fashioned oats
  • 1¼ cups milk of choice 
  • ½ cup plain Greek yogurt (or dairy-free yogurt) 
  • 1 scoop mbg beauty & gut collagen+ (unflavored or chocolate)
  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds
  • Heaping ½ teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup 
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract 

Method: 

Overnight oats are arguably one of the easiest breakfast recipes, especially because they're already prepped and ready in the morning, meaning you can grab and go. It takes four easy steps:

  • Combine all ingredients into a sealable container or jar.
  • Mix together well.
  • Put a lid on your container, and place in the fridge overnight.
  • Portion into two servings the next day and enjoy! 

If you want to add extra flavor, you can dress your oats with a dash of cinnamon or toss in a cinnamon stick if you're feeling fancy. 

Health benefits

While this breakfast may seem like a sweet treat, it's secretly packed with nutrients. Here, a breakdown of the health benefits of this dish: 

The takeaway

Never thought you'd come across a healthy cinnamon roll alternative? Well, here you are. This overnight oats recipe is packed with health benefits for the whole body—especially the skin and gut, thanks to the added collagen supplement.* If you're in the market for a classic overnight oats recipe, we've got you covered there, too

