Plant-based meats are all over the supermarket these days, but what if we told you there's a way to make some at home with an ingredient you already have—and probably toss?

Bananas have had quite a moment over the last year (we'll never forget the banana bread craze of spring 2020), and now they're on track for another moment...or really, their peels are.

It's hard to say where it began, but all over TikTok and Instagram people are using banana peels to make a plant-based bacon alternative that even looks like the real thing. We're more familiar with mushroom, eggplant, and even carrots transforming into faux bacon, so we were intrigued when the videos started circulating.