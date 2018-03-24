These Are All Of The Different Veggies You Can Turn Into Bacon (And Exactly How To Do It)

The future of bacon is before you . . . a tangy, sweet, and smoky marinade to drown endless options in. Then you can bake or fry up a ton of “baconlike” crispy stuff for any dish you’re craving. These recipes make decent-size batches so you’ll have leftovers and in many cases enough for multiple recipes in the book. The marinade below is the base ingredient, followed by some of my favorite options.

Ingredients