When you hear the phrase “natural highlighter for summer” tossed around, you may think: Um, isn’t that just sweat? Yes, technically embracing the sheen of glistening skin is the most low-lift way to procure a natural-looking highlighter, but sometimes we don’t want to shine all over—just in the right places.

Enter, a helpful hack from makeup artist Criss Scortezz. In a recent TikTok, he explains how to make the “best customizable liquid highlighter,” one that withstands the summer heat and toes the line perfectly between glowy and greasy.