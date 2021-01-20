mindbodygreen

Close Ad
RXBAR
PAID CONTENT FOR RXBAR

Back To Basics: How This Fitness Pro Leveled Up His Routine In 2020   

Written by Jack Matthews
Back To Basics: How This Fitness Pro Leveled Up His Routine In 2020

Image by Jack Matthews

January 20, 2021 — 10:00 AM

2020 has been a challenging year for all of us, and I’m certainly no different. I’ve always tried my best to learn from failure, and take those lessons with me wherever I go. This year may have been full of lessons, but I don’t think it’s because we failed (at all). Let me explain.

I came from a traditional CrossFit training background, I’ve been a coach for over seven years, I’ve been a nutrition coach for over a year, and I’ve worked in fitness since I was 13 years old (I’m now 30). When COVID hit, almost all the CrossFit gyms closed their doors because of social distancing guidelines.

For years, I’ve thought that a proper workout meant I’d need access to a gym with big slabs of iron and fancy machines. But since the pandemic hit, I was reduced to nothing. Not a barbell, dumbbell, squat rack, or even a pull up bar. So I took it as an opportunity to hit the refresh button on my routine and get creative. I took inspo from anywhere I could find it — resources like RXercise became invaluable sources of motivation.

I went back home at the beginning of COVID to be with my family, headed up to a family cottage, and did what you're supposed to do when you’re up in the middle of nowhere — we unplugged. My brother stressed to me that he wanted to make a change in his life and that he wanted to understand fitness and nutrition. So I went back to the drawing board, and quickly realized it wasn’t as complex as I thought. We started with nutrition, as that would lay the foundation for his new lifestyle. I emphasized to him that a whole-foods, no-B.S. approach was the secret to success. 

Back To Basics: How This Fitness Pro Leveled Up His Routine In 2020

Image by Jack Matthews

For me, RXBAR’s protein bars (and at the moment, Chocolate Sea Salt in particular) are the perfect solution to this approach. Their versatility is what does it for me — whether I'm out running high-intensity intervals in the backwoods of Northern Michigan, or hitting pull-ups at the playground down the street from my apartment in Fort Lauderdale. RXBAR makes the nutrition part of fitness exactly what it should be — simple, efficient, and exactly what I need. No more, no less.

On the fitness side, we went back to basics. The goal was simple — execute bodyweight movements at an increased heart rate for an extended period of time. So whether it was an AMRAP (As Many Reps as Possible) for 12 minutes with a weighted backpack, partner-style running interval training, or even cold water breathing exercises in the freezing spring season lake — it didn’t matter. 

I think the greatest part about it was it was a two-part learning process. For my brother, he was learning how to do the work, understand fitness and nutrition, and see the results. And for me, I learned that I don’t need a gym — all I need is a body.

Finding this new holistic style approach to fitness has been incredibly liberating for me. I still love CrossFit, weightlifting, running, hiking, and yoga, but something about this experience of adapting to a new norm has changed my thought process of training forever — and I think that’s for the better. I’ll admit, getting motivated to get a workout in has been tougher in recent months, so I’ve needed some extra fuel to get my body going. I keep RXBAR protein bars on hand at all times, so that way I can always guarantee that no matter what the day throws at me, I’m fueling my body with the simple stuff it needs.

My ultimate takeaway from this experience? Stop overthinking your health. Go back to the basics — in your workouts, in your nutrition, and in your lifestyle. 

Advertisement
Jack Matthews
Jack Matthews
Jack Matthews is a fitness trainer of 10 years who loves the outdoors and his dog Layla. He currently resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as a Creative director for multiple brands...

More On This Topic

Motivation

Stretching For 30 Minutes May Offer This Surprising Benefit, Study Says

Abby Moore
Stretching For 30 Minutes May Offer This Surprising Benefit, Study Says
Routines

This 8-Minute Routine Targets Your Deep Core Muscles (No Crunches Needed)

Dino Malvone
This 8-Minute Routine Targets Your Deep Core Muscles (No Crunches Needed)
$99.99

The 20 Minute Workout Challenge

With Shauna Harrison, Ph.D.
The 20 Minute Workout Challenge
Recipes

This 6-Ingredient Soup Is Nutrient Dense & Only Takes Minutes To Make

Eliza Sullivan
This 6-Ingredient Soup Is Nutrient Dense & Only Takes Minutes To Make
Wellness Trends

The Warming Drink This Beauty Editor Loves So She Can Wake Up Glowing

Alexandra Engler
The Warming Drink This Beauty Editor Loves So She Can Wake Up Glowing
Beauty

Don't Love Your Sunscreen? Don't Toss It — Use This Derm's Genius Tip

Jamie Schneider
Don't Love Your Sunscreen? Don't Toss It — Use This Derm's Genius Tip
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

3 Low-Lift Ways To Support Kids’ Immune Strength, From A Holistic Pediatrician

Jamie Schneider
3 Low-Lift Ways To Support Kids’ Immune Strength, From A Holistic Pediatrician
Spirituality

The Simplest Tarot ‘Spread’ For Quick Insight Anytime You Need It

Sarah Regan
The Simplest Tarot ‘Spread’ For Quick Insight Anytime You Need It
Beauty

For Those Who Want Dewy Skin, We Rounded Up Every Single Step

Alexandra Engler
For Those Who Want Dewy Skin, We Rounded Up Every Single Step
Spirituality

On Days When Mantras Fall Short, These 5 Practices Help Me Move Through Negativity

Talia Pollock
On Days When Mantras Fall Short, These 5 Practices Help Me Move Through Negativity
Beauty

These 11 Winter Moisturizers Are Like A Cozy Blanket For Your Skin

Jamie Schneider
These 11 Winter Moisturizers Are Like A Cozy Blanket For Your Skin
Home

The Best (All-Natural) Way To Keep Your Plants 100% Pest-Free

Emma Loewe
The Best (All-Natural) Way To Keep Your Plants 100% Pest-Free
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-level-up-your-fitness-routine

Your article and new folder have been saved!