Back To Basics: How This Fitness Pro Leveled Up His Routine In 2020   

2020 has been a challenging year for all of us, and I’m certainly no different. I’ve always tried my best to learn from failure, and take those lessons with me wherever I go. This year may have been full of lessons, but I don’t think it’s because we failed (at all). Let me explain.

I came from a traditional CrossFit training background, I’ve been a coach for over seven years, I’ve been a nutrition coach for over a year, and I’ve worked in fitness since I was 13 years old (I’m now 30). When COVID hit, almost all the CrossFit gyms closed their doors because of social distancing guidelines.

For years, I’ve thought that a proper workout meant I’d need access to a gym with big slabs of iron and fancy machines. But since the pandemic hit, I was reduced to nothing. Not a barbell, dumbbell, squat rack, or even a pull up bar. So I took it as an opportunity to hit the refresh button on my routine and get creative. I took inspo from anywhere I could find it — resources like RXercise became invaluable sources of motivation.

I went back home at the beginning of COVID to be with my family, headed up to a family cottage, and did what you're supposed to do when you’re up in the middle of nowhere — we unplugged. My brother stressed to me that he wanted to make a change in his life and that he wanted to understand fitness and nutrition. So I went back to the drawing board, and quickly realized it wasn’t as complex as I thought. We started with nutrition, as that would lay the foundation for his new lifestyle. I emphasized to him that a whole-foods, no-B.S. approach was the secret to success.