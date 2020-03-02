A Celeb Trainer's 5 Essential Tips To Make The Most Of Your Workout

No workout is complete without energizing tunes. "It’s a driving force during a workout," Saladino says. "Not everyone will come into the gym having a good day, but music is one thing that can hit the reset button and get a smile on someone’s face.

A good workout playlist is a compilation of music that can trigger one's emotions. The idea is to get lost in what you are doing with complete focus. During my warmup, I'll listen to a playlist on Spotify with music that builds and brings me to a point of readiness. I'll usually transition over to something that gets my adrenaline up."