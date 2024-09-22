I stopped talking, reminding myself of my earlier conversation with myself, and said—that's loneliness. I was able to bring the true feeling forward into consciousness. That's powerful because doing so can stop me from entering a tense conversation or even an argument. I don't have to tell the other person what's going on. I can choose to share that information or not. I might even end the call with, "Hey, this isn't the best time for me to talk. Can we talk tomorrow?" But I had access to the truth of what was going on. And from that awareness, I could move with intention.