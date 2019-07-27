How Feng Shui Can Help You Keep Clutter Out Of Your Home — For Good

If you feel like you're constantly clearing clutter and have resigned yourself to watching it come back as fast as it disappears, you're not alone. Every Kondo devotee knows that wiping out every bit of clutter in a house one time isn't a permanent or even long-lasting solution for many people. It's amazing to have that fresh, clear-space feeling, but then somehow—and sometimes quite quickly—the mess inevitably comes back.

I have many friends and clients who have felt stuck in this endless cycle of clearing, donating, organizing, and, somehow, needing to start all over again when the clutter returns.

Last year, I myself was trapped in a cycle of seemingly endless digital clutter, feeling as though everything I'd deleted was somehow multiplying instead. For a long time, I just let that "unread emails" number on my phone climb into the thousands because dealing with it seemed futile. Taking the necessary steps to clear this clutter for good took some determination, but it worked! The experience reminded me that reducing clutter is one thing. Keeping it from coming back can be its own amazing skill.