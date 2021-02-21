To start, grab you trusted mascara. (If you need help check out our guide to makeup brush types or peek at our favorite clean mascaras.) And then plant yourself in front of the mirror, feet evenly on the ground. Then, follow this makeup artists’ application tip.

"To help keep from accidentally getting mascara on eyelid when applying to your lashes, it’s all about positioning your face. With your mirror in front of you, lift your chin up to angle your face up and then with your eyes only, look down at yourself in the mirror," says makeup artist and licensed esthetician Jude Andam. “This head position helps give you better access to your lashes so you can apply to even the shortest lashes and get better lift with each application, all the while keeping your eyelids and brows out of the way making you less likely to accidentally smear or mess up your eye makeup."

So that will keep you from messing up your lids and lashes, and allows for more exacting precision. Then from there, you can have more fun with the movement of the wand itself. Just be mindful to create these effects by moving the positioning of the wand, not your face. (Read: Keep your head still and let your hands do the work.) "Don’t forget to really use the mascara wand to manipulate and move your lashes into the shape and direction you want,” she says. “For a bright, wide-eyed look, fan lashes up and forward. For a more winged-eyed look, fan lashes up and out toward temples."