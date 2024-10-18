Skip to Content
5 Florist-Approved Tips To Make Your Cut Flowers Last Longer

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
October 18, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image of a person holding a flower.
Image by Marc Tran / Stocksy
October 18, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

We often think of flowers as a go-to gift, so why not give them to ourselves? After all, we could all use a little pick-me-up—especially this week.

One 2005 study confirmed that flowers boost the mood and well-being1 of both men and women of any age, often for days.

So once you've got your bouquet picked out, make it last a little longer with these pro tips from florist LaParis Phillips over at Brooklyn Blooms.

How to make your cut flowers last longer

1.

Change water every two days

Change your flowers' water at least once every two days, or sooner if you notice it getting murky. Even after they're cut, flowers will still absorb water.

2.

Cut stems diagonally

"Always give stems a fresh cut on the diagonal after changing water," Phillips advises. When you cut the stems on a diagonal, this allows more surface area on the base of the stem for water to be absorbed.

3.

Clean your vase

Before placing flowers into any new vessel, and even when changing the water, it's important to clean it to remove any bacteria, Phillips notes.

4.

Keep your flowers in a cool place

Heat isn't great for cut flowers, so you want to keep them in a cool place. The windowsill might seem like an obvious spot for your bouquet, but if it gets a lot of sunlight, somewhere with a bit less light would be better.

5.

Remove all but a couple of leaves

And lastly, Phillips tells mbg, water goes to the leaves first before reaching the actual flower. As such, you'll want to remove all the leaves on the stem except for one or two, to keep your petals looking hydrated.

Which flowers last the longest?

To really get the most out of your cut flowers, it's also not a bad idea to choose ones you know will last. Phillips offered some of her top choices for long-lasting flowers—and this is by no means an exhaustive list but a great place to start:

  • Lilies
  • Alstroemaria
  • Ranunculus
  • Sunflowers
  • Hellebore
  • Bruinia
  • Caspia
  • Chrysanthemum
  • Lisianthus
  • Amaryllis
  • Anything tropical (think Anthuriums or Bromeliads)

The takeaway

Gifting yourself a bouquet is a lovely gesture and a proven way to not only lighten the mood but also add a touch of beauty to your space, as well. And with the proper care, your cut flowers can bring a smile to your face in the days to come.

More On This Topic

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

