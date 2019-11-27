How To Have A Calm & Relaxing Holiday Season Staycation 

While the holidays are filled with fun, festivities, and plenty of friends and family time, it’s no secret that the season can be stressful. It can feel like there’s something new on the social calendar every single night, and that’s not even counting the further-flung trips over Thanksgiving and in December. The best antidote to all of that chaos? Sprinkle in a stress-relieving staycation.

Maybe you’ve realized you’re dangerously close to December and haven’t used all of your vacay days (and haven’t budgeted enough time or money for a big trip). Or maybe, miraculously, you’ve got an entire weekend without any plans on the calendar. Block it off! With a few simple tips, you can turn your home into a hygge-filled oasis, designed to reset and recharge your system so you can actually enjoy the magic of this time of year.