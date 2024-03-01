Advertisement
Friendship Bombing: 5 Signs Your New Friendship Is Moving Too Fast
It's exciting to make a new friend. You get to share your life story with a new person (and learn about theirs). You have a new buddy to bring to yoga class, invite to movies, and introduce to your favorite band. But healthy friendships develop over time—not overnight. When a new friend starts bombing you with too much affection—expensive gifts, too much flattery—it can feel confusing, overwhelming, and make you question their friendship.
What is 'love bombing' and how does it work in friendships?
First, love bombing is "a form of emotional manipulation used to gain power over a person by showering them with what appears to be tons of affection and attention," Spirit, Ph.D., LPC, licensed counselor and host of OWN's Love Goals, previously told mbg.
Love bombing doesn't only happen in romantic relationships. Platonic friends can drop "love bombs," too, and it looks pretty similar.
Signs of love bombing in a friendship
The following behaviors can be signs of "friendship bombing"—but they could also be normal and healthy displays of friendship. These actions fall into the love bombing category when they feel "over the top to the point that it makes the recipient feel uncomfortable," according to Irene S. Levine, PhD, psychologist, friendship expert, and producer of The Friendship Blog.
- Too much praise and flattery
- Expensive gifts
- Requesting to spend time with you all the time
- Constant calling and texting
- They demand an exclusive relationship with you
One of the reasons why friendship bombing can feel so sinister is that it makes it more difficult for people to maintain their personal boundaries—causing them to feel like they owe or need to depend on the love bomber, psychoanalyst Babita Spinelli, L.P. previously told mbg.
What causes friendship bombing?
Friends love bomb for a variety of reasons, says Levine.
A person may love bomb when they feel undeserving of the friendship, for example.
"Healthy friendships need to be reciprocal with both friends feeling equal," Levine says.
They may be feeling down and relying on their friend to boost them up. If a person has very few or no other friends, they might cling to this friendship and come on too strong (especially if they realize that the friendship means way more to them than to the other person). They also might be jealous of their friend's other friends or relationships.
Lastly, the love bomber may be controlling, according to Levine.
What to do if you're being friendship bombed
When a friendship moves too quickly, it can feel overwhelming.
That's because it typically takes some time for people to get to know, trust, and respect one another, Levine says.
"If things feel like they are developing too quickly, slow it down by diluting the friendship (either having less contact or seeing the individual in a group setting)," Levine says.
It's also helpful to keep in mind that friendships are "voluntary," she says.
"You have the right to say no when you don’t feel comfortable," Levine says.
You can also rarely go wrong with communicating your feelings—especially if you want to continue the friendship in a healthier way.
Find a time when you and your friend are relaxed and have some privacy to start an honest discussion with them about their behavior, Levine advises.
During the conversation, you'll want to explain how you're feeling, reassure them that you value your friendship, give them space to share their own feelings, then set clear boundaries for your friendship going forward, Levine says.
"For example, explain that you aren’t comfortable talking more than once a day or once a week (whatever feels right for you). That you have a circle of friends and don’t want to have an exclusive relationship. That you need some time for yourself, etc. That you are uncomfortable receiving expensive gifts," Levine says.
If they refuse to respect your boundaries, perhaps that's a sign that the friendship shouldn't continue.
"Still stay firm even if it risks losing the friendship," Levine says.
The takeaway
Love bombing in platonic friendships can feel uncomfortable because it often takes some time to build trust and intimacy with another person. If your new friend is taking things too quickly, it might be best to slow things down and set clear boundaries for your friendship.
