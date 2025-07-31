"The best brush to use to achieve this hairstyle would be a nylon and boar bristle brush, which actually smooths strands," Fitzsimons says. "The mix of bristles will help get rid of any static and give you that sleek effect you're looking for." If you have textured hair, add a spritz of water to the brush to help smooth flyaways. You can also use a hair oil or leave-in to achieve that slick, high-shine finish.