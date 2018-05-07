In my own practice, I’ve been on an autodidactic journey of experimentation in terms of learning what helps people most. I’ve learned a lot from my colleague Kelly Brogan, M.D., who has a thoughtful and effective approach to supporting this process. What I’ve learned is that getting off psych medications as safely and smoothly as possible requires the following: eating a nutrient-dense, anti-inflammatory diet (I usually encourage patients to follow a Whole30 diet for the duration of their taper, encouraging home cooking and a focus on sourcing real food from farmers markets); prioritizing sleep, getting to bed early and getting sufficient quantity and quality of sleep; having some form of meditation practice, be it Kundalini, Transcendental Meditation, journaling, morning pages, or lots of good yoga; and moving the body at least some amount most days. Vital Mind Reset.

There is also a role for supporting the body’s natural detoxification mechanisms with practices like dry skin brushing and even coffee enemas. Extra credit for spending time in nature and surrounding yourself with a positive, supportive community. It is also essential to have a well-versed practitioner be your jungle guide on this journey, and it’s often necessary to work with a compounding pharmacy to do a more gradual taper than is possible with commercially available doses. This is the best way I know to support a safe withdrawal.

And for anyone out there weighing the pros and cons of medication treatment, I want you to know that depression is more than just a "Lexapro-deficiency disorder." The root cause of mental health issues is part physical imbalance (e.g., chronic inflammation, thyroid dysfunction, autoimmunity, hormone imbalance, blood sugar dysregulation, chronic sleep deprivation), and part psychospiritual (e.g., history of trauma, cognitive distortions, social isolation, chronic stress, living out of alignment with the way human beings evolved to thrive—eating real food, moving their bodies, sleeping in darkness, breathing fresh air, drinking clean water, seeing the sun, connected to nature, and deeply rooted in community). When you start to recognize the real causes of your mood symptoms, you may be able to address those at the root and heal your depression.

My hope is that this can become a more public conversation so that people struggling with withdrawal don’t feel ashamed or alone and can learn from the experiences of others. Know that while antidepressants can be life-saving, it can be tricky and even dangerous to quit them. If you do decide to begin a taper, focus on supporting your body with food, rest, meditation, exercise, and detox, and work closely with a practitioner familiar with this process.

