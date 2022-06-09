How To Actually Get More Done Without Stressing Yourself Out

Getting more done typically means checking as much off your to-do list as possible. But is that the right goal for us to have in the first place?

Not necessarily. In my experience, the pushy "do more" approach only leaves us feeling depleted, exhausted, frustrated, and increasingly stressed. I believe that true productivity comes not from simply "doing more" but from tuning in to our intuition and unique gifts more.

Inside each of us is unique wisdom, and learning how to tap into that is the real secret to creating magic and great success. Building a flow state into your day, where you are moving from a more intuitive place, will help you feel more fulfilled and satisfied and also help you achieve more of what really counts—the breakthrough ideas, the best content, the genius work that is inside of you.

So how do you actually get more done while doing less, day to day? Here are some practical tools: