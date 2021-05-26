3 Actionable Tips To Find Inspiration In Your Daily Life, From A Meditation Teacher

Finding your inspiration seems like a giant undertaking, a quest that ends with some sort of tangible prize or sense of fulfillment. This is far from the case! Not only is the task quite elusive and vague, but sources of inspiration can also differ from person to person—so it’s difficult to prescribe one set of guidelines for all.

That’s exactly why meditation teacher, bestselling author, and mbg class instructor Light Watkins recommends daily doses to recognize your “voice of inspiration,” that inner sense of awareness or itch to follow your heart.

“There are so many voices inside,” he says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. “There's the pain voice; there's the trauma voice; there are the stress triggers; there's the voice of social conditioning; and there's the voice of inspiration—when people say ‘Follow your heart’ or ‘Be yourself,’ or, ‘Find authenticity,’ they're all referring to the voice of inspiration within.”

How, though, should you listen to that voice when all the others attempt to overshadow? Below, Watkins offers his top three tips to lean on inspiration in your daily life—because feeling inspired is a journey, not a destination.