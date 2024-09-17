Undertones are important when picking out your go-to red, but it's by no means the only factor. "Skin tone is something else to consider when you're looking for your perfect shade of red, and ultimately, the level of contrast you're looking to achieve when you put on your red lipstick," Saenz explains. You'll want to find the right depth of color to achieve the most intensity of pigment—or if you're gunning for a more subtle look, feel free to select a sheer lippie.