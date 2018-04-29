How I Got Back Into The Gym After Rhabdo

When I landed myself in the hospital with rhabdomyolysis after a workout, I was surprised. After all, I do yoga and Pilates a few times a week. I was a varsity athlete in high school, and even now at 32, I still consider myself in fairly good shape. But when I started a new strength-training regimen, things went south pretty quickly.

The exercise that sunk me was a seemingly simple, low-intensity movement called the negative pullup: essentially jumping up to hold my chin above a bar, then slowly lowering myself down using my body weight as the force. The trainer had me doing six sets of four reps each, but by the third set, I physically couldn’t hold myself up anymore without assistance. In hindsight, I should have called it quits, but not knowing that rhabdo even existed, I pushed through it. The next day, my lat muscle was so swollen that it jiggled when I walked, and a few days later, my entire upper body looked like a puffy marshmallow.

I Googled (of course) to see if swollen muscles were normal (they’re not) and texted a few friends to ask if they’d ever experienced anything similar (they hadn’t). Everyone told me I was likely overreacting, but I couldn’t shake the feeling that something was seriously wrong.

Despite my friend’s advice and a clueless doctor at urgent care who recommended I go for acupuncture, I headed to the emergency room where they immediately sent me for an EKG and hooked me up to an IV of fluids. With rhabdo, the overworked muscle dies, resulting in a flood of toxins, dead cells, and minerals that the kidneys can’t flush fast enough. The buildup can cause kidney failure, or in other cases, heart failure because of the sharp increase in minerals like potassium.

I ended up staying for five days on a round-the-clock IV drip until my levels dropped below the danger threshold. Normal readings of the enzyme CPK (creatine phosphokinase) register at 120 micrograms per liter or less. When I arrived at the ER, mine had skyrocketed to 55,000 and needed to be monitored every six hours.