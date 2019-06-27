5 Ways To Be A More Consciously Minded Cook This Summer

Sustainable solve: Make a fish choice that produced more safely. Sure, fish can be a healthy dinner option, but keep in mind that some seafood species are more sustainable than others—especially considering that almost half the seafood we eat comes from aquaculture farming, a method that has contributed to biodiversity loss in marine habitats.

Research your favorite types of fish on the Environmental Defense Fund’s Seafood Sector to make sure it’s eco-friendly—and if not, consider a more sustainable choice. The EDF defines the best eco-friendly choices as seafood that comes from “healthy, well-managed populations, and the fishing or farming methods used to catch or raise the fish cause little harm to the environment.” (And don’t forget plant-based options for your omega-3’s: You can get a good dose from flax, hemp, soy, and walnuts.)