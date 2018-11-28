This Cleansing Tweak Will Make Your Dry, Chapped Winter Skin Very Happy

Here at mbg, we believe that beauty is uniquely yours. In our video series Bare Your Beauty, we break down various techniques, rituals, and how-tos designed to help you feel good in your own skin, whether your goal is to de-stress, update your skin care regimen, or try a new look.

While it may seem excessive at first glance, cleansing your skin twice in one go—first with an oil cleanser, then with a water-based one—could be worth the extra step, especially when your skin is feeling dry (read: all of winter).

The first two steps of K-Beauty's infamous 10-step routine, double cleansing combines the softening and hydrating properties of an oil with the purifying power of a water cleanser. Since water and oil don't mix, these products don't get in the way of each other. It's a happy harmony on your face—but before you try it out, check out this quick primer on how to get the most out of both of your products. In it, we're using a super-nourishing argan oil from Kahina Giving Beauty, but any coconut or almond oil will do. Follow it up with a cleanser that lists water as the first ingredient; we went with a cooling black mint one from Odacité.