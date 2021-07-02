When it comes to having fun with your beauty look this Fourth of July, your nails provide ample real estate to show off some holiday spirit. Don't get us wrong; we're all for a bold sapphire-blue eyeliner around here, but it's a bit easier to express your creativity with an elevated nail design. Although, that doesn't mean you must stick to stars and stripes: For a subtler, chic look, how about a multicolored French mani dressed in red, white, and blue?

"This fun twist to the classic French manicure is a great way to add a pop of color to your July Fourth look that's minimalist but will also pair easily with a variety of outfits," offers Amy Lin, the founder of sundays—a nail care brand focused on wellness. Say no more.

Below, Lin explains how to master the holiday-inspired nail art.