This Equipment-Free Exercise Is The Fast Track To A Strong Core
Having a stronger core makes almost everything easier and safer. So there's no better time than the present to strengthen your core. Here, London-based personal trainer Max Lowery demonstrates an essential core-strengthening move almost anyone can do: a hollow body plank. It's a quick and easy move you can do anywhere, and you don't need to be in a gym, nor do you need any equipment. Bonus: This core-focused move is a total-body workout, so if you're short on time but want to squeeze in a little movement, do this for one minute.
Want to squeeze in one more move? This one will help you find your center.
