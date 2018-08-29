mindbodygreen

This Equipment-Free Exercise Is The Fast Track To A Strong Core

Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor By Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay is a freelance writer and certified yoga instructor based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a journalism and psychology degree from New York University. Kellner is the co-author of “The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self Care,” with mbg Sustainability Editor Emma Loewe.
Photo by Miachel Breton

August 29, 2018

Having a stronger core makes almost everything easier and safer. So there's no better time than the present to strengthen your core. Here, London-based personal trainer Max Lowery demonstrates an essential core-strengthening move almost anyone can do: a hollow body plank. It's a quick and easy move you can do anywhere, and you don't need to be in a gym, nor do you need any equipment. Bonus: This core-focused move is a total-body workout, so if you're short on time but want to squeeze in a little movement, do this for one minute.

