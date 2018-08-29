This Equipment-Free Exercise Is The Fast Track To A Strong Core

Having a stronger core makes almost everything easier and safer. So there's no better time than the present to strengthen your core. Here, London-based personal trainer Max Lowery demonstrates an essential core-strengthening move almost anyone can do: a hollow body plank. It's a quick and easy move you can do anywhere, and you don't need to be in a gym, nor do you need any equipment. Bonus: This core-focused move is a total-body workout, so if you're short on time but want to squeeze in a little movement, do this for one minute.

