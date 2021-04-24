A detangling brush is likely your most effective bet for all-over detangling. However, when a knot gets out of control, put down the tool and get handsy: You can use your fingers to get dexterous and slowly untangle the mess. Your fingers have the ability to work through the knot and get into the nooks and crannies rather than hacking straight through it with a tool.

As hairstylist Faith Huffnagle, director of education at Prose, tells us, "instead of addressing tangles aggressively with a comb or brush, spray a leave-in or detangling spray directly into the knot and massage it gently with your fingers to loosen."

You may have to saturate it with an extra spritz of detangler (or more globs of conditioner, if you detangle in-shower), but keep massaging with your fingers until the knot smooths out.