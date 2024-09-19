Write your troublesome thought on a little piece of paper and put it in your purse or wallet. The thought might be distressing or painful, but the question you need to ask yourself is whether you are willing to carry it around with you and see it for what it is—a set of words that don’t dictate what you can and can’t do. I have one in my wallet that reads “I am a terrible therapist.” It may or may not be true, but I still go in to work every day to try to help people. When that thought comes up, I think of that piece of paper in my wallet, I acknowledge it and I move on to doing what matters to me. It’s just a thought.