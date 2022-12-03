Once you've done your initial cut on both sides, you'll want to compare them to ensure they're even. Comb your bangs down directly in front of your face and trim any uneven ends.

After that, it's time to style. If you choose to use hot tools, a good blowout using a round brush is your best bet. This will help you see the cut more clearly so you can trim any loose ends. When you blow-dry your bangs, you can start by twisting the round brush under your bangs and in front of your face. Then, with the brush still underneath, take each section and blow-dry it while pulling the hair to the aligning side. Again, this will help nail the "swoosh" effect of the curtain bangs.

If you're cutting your curtain bangs for the first time, finish it off with some face-framing layers, Mondo says. You'll want to do this step on dry hair, as demonstrated in his video. Trim the next-closest front sections of the hair (right behind the bangs) a bit shorter than your longest layer, going from shortest in the front to longest in the back. Imagine cutting down in a diagonal line.

This doesn't need to be dramatic—just enough to add dimension and prevent a dramatic length change from bangs to your longest layers.