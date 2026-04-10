How To Cut Back On Alcohol Without Sacrificing Your Social Life
More people than ever are choosing to abstain from alcohol. A 2025 survey found that the number of adults who say they consume any alcohol has fallen to 54%. And the increased awareness of alcohol’s negative impact on health has been the main driver of this change.
There’s also a large group of folks who aren’t necessarily wanting to completely give up alcohol, but they want be more mindful about their consumption. The thing is, that can feel really hard.
“When others are imbibing at clubs, bars, weddings, and get-togethers with friends—all scenarios in which group drinking can seem to be the norm—there may be a sense of feeling left,” says Hilary Sheinbaum, author of Going Dry: A Practical Guide To Drinking Less and Living More. And navigating these social situations sober can feel like a high-stakes operation.
“Opting out of having a drink can feel as though one is opting out of the group activity that is bringing people together, all because drinking has become the default,” emphasizes Sheinbaum. “The reality is that you can still participate in social events and hang out without it.”
Here’s how to take a low-pressure approach that feels realistic.
What does this look like?
“There are a few ways to approach drinking less in a low-pressure way,” says Sheinbaum. “A major one is to give yourself grace during a dry month challenge.”
Dry January and Sober October continue to grow in popularity. Having parameters around a set goal can feel comforting at first. But these guardrails can also feel, well, too narrow. It’s still important to allow yourself some flexibility and grace.
“If you slip up and have a drink, or a night of drinking, pick up on abstaining the next day. It doesn't mean all is lost,” says Sheinbaum. While that night likely isn’t part of your month-long sober experiment, it also doesn’t ruin the experiment. “The point is to drink less and see how it impacts your days and nights.” The experience is still giving you valuable data points (although it's data you didn’t really plan on collecting).
“Another way is to try nonalcoholic beverages,” says Sheinbaum. “No one needs to know what's in your glass, and you still get to enjoy the same great taste that you would in your favorite beer, cocktail or wine!”
Simple ways to stay social
One of the most effective ways to maintain your social life while drinking less is to rethink how gatherings happen in the first place.
“Be the leader in organizing social events with your family and friends,” says Sheinbaum. “By taking the reins, you have the authority to pick activities and venues that don't serve alcohol or don't revolve around drinking.”
That shift alone can change the dynamic. When alcohol isn’t the centerpiece, connection often becomes the focus.
Some low-pressure ideas that Sheinbaum recommends include:
- Going ice skating or taking a walk together
- Touring a museum or visiting a gallery
- Signing up for a workout class
- Trying a cooking class
- Planning daytime meetups instead of late-night outings
“There are so many things people can do that facilitate bonding without booze,” she adds.
RELATED READ: 23 Date Ideas That Don’t Involve Alcohol
No matter your drinking stats, always help create a low-pressure environment
So far, we’ve mainly talked about ways to navigate and take control of your own experience in social settings. However, regardless of your drinking status, you still play a very important part in creating an inclusive and welcoming environment.
Always resist the urge to question someone about why they aren’t drinking. Questions like “Why aren’t you drinking?” or “Are you doing a challenge?”. There are many reasons someone might skip alcohol (health goals, medications, pregnancy, mental health, training cycles, or simply preference), and it’s frankly none of your business.
Instead, normalize neutral responses. If someone declines a drink, simply move on with the conversation.
Offering nonalcoholic options can also make gatherings feel more inclusive (options like sparkling water, alcohol-free beer or wine, or mocktails).
The takeaway
Drinking less shouldn’t mean missing out on or feeling stressed about social situations.
A low-pressure mindset makes it easier to experiment, adjust, and figure out what works best for you in real-time, without feeling like you’re missing out. Curious about what this looks like? Here’s the approach I know to take to alcohol (as a woman in her 30s), and what spurred those changes.