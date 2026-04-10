How To Cut Back On Alcohol Without Sacrificing Your Social Life 

“If you slip up and have a drink, or a night of drinking, pick up on abstaining the next day. It doesn't mean all is lost,” says Sheinbaum. While that night likely isn’t part of your month-long sober experiment, it also doesn’t ruin the experiment. “The point is to drink less and see how it impacts your days and nights.” The experience is still giving you valuable data points (although it's data you didn’t really plan on collecting).