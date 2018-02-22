5 Sacred Ways To Cultivate More Feminine Power
The year is 2018, and we're seeing more feminine power finally being released in the workplace, in the government, in viral movements like the #MeToo movement, and even in Hollywood. Goddess energy is finally taking center stage in a big way. But what does that really mean, and how can we all own more of our inner Goddess (regardless of gender)? Here are my top five tips for cultivating your feminine power:
1. Use your throat chakra to speak your truth.
Each one of your body's seven chakras speaks to a certain energy. When your chakra is in balance, you can feel that energy flowing through you freely and easily. One chakra that is associated with feminine power is the throat chakra. If it's imbalanced, you may have lingering or chronic throat issues, suffer from a stiff neck, TMJ pain, or thyroid problems. Emotionally, you may have difficulty expressing yourself. Or maybe you’re feeling silenced.
In order to come forward and speak your truth, you must first give yourself permission to do so. I'd recommend easing into this by starting a journal and stretching yourself out of your comfort zone slowly, one conversation at a time. Working with crystals such as turquoise, aquamarine, celestite, or lapis lazuli can help you start to open up too. I'd recommend wearing them over your throat chakra as jewelry. You can also anoint the front of the base of your neck, at the hollow of the collarbone, with essential oils that honor the throat chakra, such as rosemary, lavender, and frankincense.
2. Harness the power that lies in your solar plexus.
Located 1 to 2 inches above the navel, the solar plexus chakra deals with self-esteem and control issues. When we are truly tuned into our solar plexus, we know our worth and stand in our power.
Empaths, listen up. The key here is working to tell the difference between the energy that belongs to you and the energy that belongs to someone else. After all, it's difficult to own your personal power if you're constantly picking up on other people's. Make sure to regularly clear your personal energy with a smudging ritual or Epsom salt bath. You can also create and maintain healthy energy boundaries by visualizing yourself surrounded by a circle of white light. If needed, deflect any negative vibrations by wearing crystal allies like black tourmaline.
3. Explore (and own) your shadow side.
In order to connect with your feminine power, you need to embody all of who you are—"flaws" included. We are all works in progress, but by setting an intention to love, accept, and forgive every aspect of yourself, you can start to own all of who you are. By practicing radical acceptance, you become a greater container for your energy to expand.
You can get started by developing your mindfulness practice. Whether it be by carving out some time for stillness in your day, taking a conscious walk to be present with yourself, or practicing meditation, it is important to escape the mind's chatter and be as present with your self and your soul as possible.
4. Connect with your body.
I truly believe that when we speak to our bodies unlovingly, they respond by shutting down, and when we speak to them with love and honor, they blossom and open into their radiance.
You can connect with your body in a deeper way by experimenting with mind-body treatments like Reiki, acupuncture, or another type of bodywork. When administered correctly, these practices are meant to help you tune into the nuances of your body, notice what you’re holding within, and release what may no longer be serving you. You can also take matters into your own hands by connecting with your sacred yoni using tantric practices. Beyond that, try to simply prioritize activities throughout the day that feel good to your body. Wear clothes that feel sumptuous against your skin, take the time to enjoy the taste of your food and appreciate where it came from, and take pleasure in the smell of freshly cut roses (or using rose essential oil to anoint yourself at pulse points or the center of your chest).
5. Unite the divine feminine and divine masculine within you.
The divine feminine is like water: nourishing, flowing, trusting, and intuitive. She is the divine essence of creation. Masculine energy, on the other hand, is the structure of creation. He is the fire that creates upward and outward movement, provides the impetus that brings things forward, and holds the energy of creating by doing and taking action. We all carry feminine and masculine energy within us. To truly tap into your feminine power, you need to be balanced and united with your divine masculine too.
If you are too much in your masculine, you may be working yourself to the bone and feel out of touch with your body and intuition. If you are too much in your feminine, maybe you have trouble bringing your projects and dreams to life. In order to unite these two energies, carve out more room to create, take action, and move forward, while still making time to connect to your intuition and deeper knowing on a daily basis.
Here are some of the best tips we've heard on growing into your femininity—from the most radiant women we know.
And do you want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!