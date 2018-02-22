5 Sacred Ways To Cultivate More Feminine Power

Each one of your body's seven chakras speaks to a certain energy. When your chakra is in balance, you can feel that energy flowing through you freely and easily. One chakra that is associated with feminine power is the throat chakra. If it's imbalanced, you may have lingering or chronic throat issues, suffer from a stiff neck, TMJ pain, or thyroid problems. Emotionally, you may have difficulty expressing yourself. Or maybe you’re feeling silenced.

In order to come forward and speak your truth, you must first give yourself permission to do so. I'd recommend easing into this by starting a journal and stretching yourself out of your comfort zone slowly, one conversation at a time. Working with crystals such as turquoise, aquamarine, celestite, or lapis lazuli can help you start to open up too. I'd recommend wearing them over your throat chakra as jewelry. You can also anoint the front of the base of your neck, at the hollow of the collarbone, with essential oils that honor the throat chakra, such as rosemary, lavender, and frankincense.