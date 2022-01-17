How To Create An Irresistible Body Care Ritual, With One Surprising Ingredient

These days, as women, it seems like we do it all. From advancing our careers to running a family to staying on top of our own well-being (perhaps all of the above), every day presents a new todo list as we endeavor to live our very best lives. But how often do we hit pause to nourish our whole body? Does moisturizing with a luxurious oil or lotion ever make the list?
The busy woman may be thinking “yeah, right…” But a body care routine has more to offer than we realize. As Americans, we tend to dismiss body care as indulgence. In other parts of the world, whole body care is a way of life, connecting women to themselves, nature, and the planet. And no brand represents that like NativaSPA, a Brazilian beauty company with products centered around one surprising ingredient: Quinoa oil. Just now launching in the US, this brand comes as a reminder that our bodies are beautiful, and worthy of a whole care ritual.
Did you say Quinoa?
As it turns out, this golden grain is just as impressive in the kitchen as it is in our beauty routines. Quinoa oil is loaded with benefits, starting with the fact that compared to coconut, avocado, and almond oil, it’s far richer in omegas, the healthy fats connected to healthy skin and supporting inflammation. It’s also full of antioxidant protection like polyphenols and Vitamin E, helping to combat wrinkles and inflammation. On top of these benefits, quinoa oil is deeply moisturizing and helps strengthen our skin barrier.
For its many properties, it’s no wonder why quinoa oil makes body care so irresistible. But how do we start harnessing these benefits ourselves? NativaSPA offers a variety of quinoa oil based products to satisfy diverse body care needs. Whether you need firming, replenishing, or soothing—your whole body care ritual starts right here.
A firming ritual
NativaSPA’s Quinoa Firming line uses quinoa oil to help strengthen the skin barrier and help our skin hold onto hydration for a firmer, more radiant surface. To make the most out of these products (currently available as a bundle!), start with a hot shower. Afterwards, light a candle and take your time massaging with the Quinoa Firming Body Oil. Seal in the oil with the Quinoa Firming Body Lotion, enjoying the warm, floral fragrance. Keep the Quinoa Firming Hand Cream in your purse for a ritual on-the-go!
Quinoa Firming Body Oil
Quinoa Firming Body Lotion
Quinoa Firming Hand Cream
A replenishing ritual
Nothing says self-care like the delicate and calming aroma of rose. The NativaSPA Replenishing line combines quinoa oil, Hyaluronic Acid, and the natural extract of Centifolia Rose to hydrate and smooth all skin (including face!) for a much-needed reset. To get the most out of this ritual, give your bathroom spa-vibes with a vase of flowers and other beautiful objects, like crystals. After a shower or bath, apply the Rosé Replenishing Body Oil. Once it’s slightly absorbed, seal in the moisture with the Rosé Replenishing Body Lotion.
A soothing ritual
Our skin is sensitive—one of the many reasons why it deserves the care and attention of a ritual. The NativaSPA Soothing line is all about comfort, featuring a body lotion, oil, and scrub all formulated with sustainably sourced Madagascar Vanilla. Full of antioxidants, these products soothe the skin while promoting our natural glow. To start off this ritual, start with a relaxing shower and your favorite calming playlist. Follow it with the NativaSPA Madagascar Vanilla Body Oil, and then seal in all the goodness with the Madagascar Vanilla Body Lotion.
Whole body care
Nourishing our whole body isn’t just about the aesthetics of softer skin. The act of a body care ritual reminds us how important it is to slow down and take care of ourselves. NativaSPA products—sourced, made, and shipped sustainably—can even help us feel more connected to nature and the planet. In a busy lifestyle, it’s easy to forget about or procrastinate body care. But prioritizing our body enables us to keep up with the demands of a full life—not just surviving, but thriving!