Beauty

If You Ever Shower More Than Once A Day, You're Going To Want To Read This

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
September 25, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women's, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women's health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women's health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
showering
Image by STUDIO TAURUS / Stocksy
September 25, 2024

We can all agree that nothing feels quite as good as taking a shower after a long day of sweating. And if you're running around town, you might even opt for more than one rinse throughout the day just to wash off the increased sweat and grime. 

Washing your body more than once per day can potentially dry out your skin—if you're not mindful of your shower habits, that is. 

How to care for your skin if you take more than one shower a day

These three habits will help you preserve your skin's moisture, even if you pop in and out of the shower throughout the day

1.

Stick to lukewarm or cool water

This is a good rule of thumb in general—yes, even on cold winter days.

Extra hot showers dry out the skin, especially if you're showering more than once a day. What's more, spending time in the sun can also rob your skin of moisture, making the argument for cool showers in the summertime even stronger. 

2.

Don't drown your body in soap

A common misconception is that covering your body with soap from head to toe is the only way to truly cleanse your skin. The truth is that no matter how hydrating your body wash formula may be, washing your skin (especially more than once a day) can lead to dryness. 

If you're showering more than once a day, you only need to use soap on the parts of your body that actually get dirty or produce an odor. Prioritize your pits, feet, and skin surrounding your intimate areas (you should never clean inside your vagina, as it's self-cleaning).

Water washes away any excess dirt on the rest of your body just fi

3.

Always moisturize after

If you only do one of these steps, choose this one: Moisturize after every shower. This seals in the water, replenishes your skin's lipids, and prevents transepidermal water loss1

If you only do one of these steps, choose this one: Moisturize after every shower. This seals in the water, replenishes your skin's lipids, and prevents transepidermal water loss1

The takeaway

If you live in a hot and sticky climate, a few showers a day may be warranted. If you follow these three shower habits, you'll reserve the moisture in your skin even with more than one rinse a day. If you do nothing else, remember to apply body lotion after every rinse. If you want to learn more about taking a healthy, microbiome-friendly rinse, check out this story

More On This Topic

