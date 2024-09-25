Advertisement
If You Ever Shower More Than Once A Day, You're Going To Want To Read This
We can all agree that nothing feels quite as good as taking a shower after a long day of sweating. And if you're running around town, you might even opt for more than one rinse throughout the day just to wash off the increased sweat and grime.
Washing your body more than once per day can potentially dry out your skin—if you're not mindful of your shower habits, that is.
How to care for your skin if you take more than one shower a day
These three habits will help you preserve your skin's moisture, even if you pop in and out of the shower throughout the day
Stick to lukewarm or cool water
This is a good rule of thumb in general—yes, even on cold winter days.
Extra hot showers dry out the skin, especially if you're showering more than once a day. What's more, spending time in the sun can also rob your skin of moisture, making the argument for cool showers in the summertime even stronger.
Don't drown your body in soap
A common misconception is that covering your body with soap from head to toe is the only way to truly cleanse your skin. The truth is that no matter how hydrating your body wash formula may be, washing your skin (especially more than once a day) can lead to dryness.
If you're showering more than once a day, you only need to use soap on the parts of your body that actually get dirty or produce an odor. Prioritize your pits, feet, and skin surrounding your intimate areas (you should never clean inside your vagina, as it's self-cleaning).
Water washes away any excess dirt on the rest of your body just fi
Always moisturize after
If you only do one of these steps, choose this one: Moisturize after every shower. This seals in the water, replenishes your skin's lipids, and prevents transepidermal water loss1.
If you only do one of these steps, choose this one: Moisturize after every shower. This seals in the water, replenishes your skin's lipids, and prevents transepidermal water loss1.
The takeaway
If you live in a hot and sticky climate, a few showers a day may be warranted. If you follow these three shower habits, you'll reserve the moisture in your skin even with more than one rinse a day. If you do nothing else, remember to apply body lotion after every rinse. If you want to learn more about taking a healthy, microbiome-friendly rinse, check out this story.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel