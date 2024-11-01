Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Found: A Brain Coach's Tip To Overcome The Afternoon Slump

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
November 01, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Brunette woman wearing pink shirt with sitting in front of a computer looking at her phone
Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy
November 01, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

If you're one of the many folks reaching for another coffee around 2 p.m., you're likely a victim of the afternoon slump.

No matter how well you slept the night before, sometimes this dreadful feeling is just unavoidable—but pushing through the weariness might not be the best option. 

Just take it from top memory coach Jim Kwik: On an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, he shares the magic remedy for late afternoon grogginess, and it's simpler than you think.

What to do about afternoon grogginess

Rather than forcing your way through the slump, "I always talk about doing a brain break," he suggests. "During your brain break, you do three things that are nourishing for you, three things that your brain needs: You move, you hydrate, and you breathe—something simple like that."

See, your brain is only 2% of your body mass but requires 20% of the energy1, he says—so it's essential to refuel your noggin throughout the day. 

This isn't to say there's no room for caffeine or focus supplements later in the day—some people can handle the extra nudge and fall asleep with ease later on. Just be mindful of how that ritual makes you feel and consider coupling it with a proper brain break (like, say, a quick afternoon stroll) as well.

Remember to listen to your body, Kwik says, and learn what works and doesn't work for you. What's more, have an open mind when planning your brain break. It doesn't have to be the same ritual every time; just go with what feels best in the moment. 

How to give yourself a brain break

Need some mind-nourishing inspo? See below for some Kwik-approved ideas:

  • Move: Take a walk, complete a yoga flow, stretch, go for a run, do a short exercise circuit, dance, etc. 
  • Hydrate: Pour yourself a glass of water, refill your water bottle, have some tea, call upon electrolyte powders, etc. 
  • Breathe: Try a breathwork routine, meditate, get some fresh air, open a window, etc. 

If your schedule feels way too busy to take 10 minutes for a few of these mini brain breaks on a whim, you may want to actively pencil in this time for yourself. Make it a part of your lunch break or reserve a few minutes when you know you tend to feel your afternoon slump.

Think about it this way: You'll likely save time in the long run by keeping your brain ripe for productivity for the rest of the day rather than overloading it and pushing through. 

The takeaway 

Rather than pushing through your afternoon slump, consider taking a mini brain break instead. Spend a few minutes moving your body, grab some water, and take a few mindful breaths. You just may find yourself reenergized without relying on a second cup of coffee—or if you do opt for an afternoon brew, just make your coffee break an intentional ritual.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Can Vitamin C Actually Shorten A Cold? What's Fact vs. Fiction
Integrative Health

Can Vitamin C Actually Shorten A Cold? What's Fact vs. Fiction

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Ways To Prevent Work Stress From Ruining Your Sleep (From Someone Who's Been There)
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Prevent Work Stress From Ruining Your Sleep (From Someone Who's Been There)

Snow Xia L.Ac.

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says
Integrative Health

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says

Morgan Chamberlain

The 8 Best Tests To Diagnose A Hormonal Disorder (That Most Docs Don't Order)
Integrative Health

The 8 Best Tests To Diagnose A Hormonal Disorder (That Most Docs Don't Order)

Romie Mushtaq, M.D., ABIHM

How To Nurture Your Gut-Brain Axis For Stellar Mental Health, From A PhD
Integrative Health

How To Nurture Your Gut-Brain Axis For Stellar Mental Health, From A PhD

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

Why It's Never Too Early To "Train" For Giving Birth & How To Do It
Women's Health

Why It's Never Too Early To "Train" For Giving Birth & How To Do It

Jessica Timmons

This Will Become The Leading Cancer Death For Young People
Integrative Health

This Will Become The Leading Cancer Death For Young People

Morgan Chamberlain

How To Overcome Shame, According To A Psychologist
Mental Health

How To Overcome Shame, According To A Psychologist

Devon Price, Ph.D.

4 Drinks That'll Ease Your Period Symptoms (& A Few To Avoid)
Women's Health

4 Drinks That'll Ease Your Period Symptoms (& A Few To Avoid)

Colleen Travers

Can Vitamin C Actually Shorten A Cold? What's Fact vs. Fiction
Integrative Health

Can Vitamin C Actually Shorten A Cold? What's Fact vs. Fiction

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Ways To Prevent Work Stress From Ruining Your Sleep (From Someone Who's Been There)
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Prevent Work Stress From Ruining Your Sleep (From Someone Who's Been There)

Snow Xia L.Ac.

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says
Integrative Health

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says

Morgan Chamberlain

The 8 Best Tests To Diagnose A Hormonal Disorder (That Most Docs Don't Order)
Integrative Health

The 8 Best Tests To Diagnose A Hormonal Disorder (That Most Docs Don't Order)

Romie Mushtaq, M.D., ABIHM

How To Nurture Your Gut-Brain Axis For Stellar Mental Health, From A PhD
Integrative Health

How To Nurture Your Gut-Brain Axis For Stellar Mental Health, From A PhD

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

Why It's Never Too Early To "Train" For Giving Birth & How To Do It
Women's Health

Why It's Never Too Early To "Train" For Giving Birth & How To Do It

Jessica Timmons

This Will Become The Leading Cancer Death For Young People
Integrative Health

This Will Become The Leading Cancer Death For Young People

Morgan Chamberlain

How To Overcome Shame, According To A Psychologist
Mental Health

How To Overcome Shame, According To A Psychologist

Devon Price, Ph.D.

4 Drinks That'll Ease Your Period Symptoms (& A Few To Avoid)
Women's Health

4 Drinks That'll Ease Your Period Symptoms (& A Few To Avoid)

Colleen Travers

Can Vitamin C Actually Shorten A Cold? What's Fact vs. Fiction
Integrative Health

Can Vitamin C Actually Shorten A Cold? What's Fact vs. Fiction

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Ways To Prevent Work Stress From Ruining Your Sleep (From Someone Who's Been There)
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Prevent Work Stress From Ruining Your Sleep (From Someone Who's Been There)

Snow Xia L.Ac.

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says
Integrative Health

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says

Morgan Chamberlain

The 8 Best Tests To Diagnose A Hormonal Disorder (That Most Docs Don't Order)
Integrative Health

The 8 Best Tests To Diagnose A Hormonal Disorder (That Most Docs Don't Order)

Romie Mushtaq, M.D., ABIHM

How To Nurture Your Gut-Brain Axis For Stellar Mental Health, From A PhD
Integrative Health

How To Nurture Your Gut-Brain Axis For Stellar Mental Health, From A PhD

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

Why It's Never Too Early To "Train" For Giving Birth & How To Do It
Women's Health

Why It's Never Too Early To "Train" For Giving Birth & How To Do It

Jessica Timmons

This Will Become The Leading Cancer Death For Young People
Integrative Health

This Will Become The Leading Cancer Death For Young People

Morgan Chamberlain

How To Overcome Shame, According To A Psychologist
Mental Health

How To Overcome Shame, According To A Psychologist

Devon Price, Ph.D.

4 Drinks That'll Ease Your Period Symptoms (& A Few To Avoid)
Women's Health

4 Drinks That'll Ease Your Period Symptoms (& A Few To Avoid)

Colleen Travers

Study Shows This Is The Most Effective Way To Build Strength If You’re 65+
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Is The Most Effective Way To Build Strength If You’re 65+

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Can Vitamin C Actually Shorten A Cold? What's Fact vs. Fiction
Integrative Health

Can Vitamin C Actually Shorten A Cold? What's Fact vs. Fiction

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Ways To Prevent Work Stress From Ruining Your Sleep (From Someone Who's Been There)
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Prevent Work Stress From Ruining Your Sleep (From Someone Who's Been There)

Snow Xia L.Ac.

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says
Integrative Health

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says

Morgan Chamberlain

The 8 Best Tests To Diagnose A Hormonal Disorder (That Most Docs Don't Order)
Integrative Health

The 8 Best Tests To Diagnose A Hormonal Disorder (That Most Docs Don't Order)

Romie Mushtaq, M.D., ABIHM

How To Nurture Your Gut-Brain Axis For Stellar Mental Health, From A PhD
Integrative Health

How To Nurture Your Gut-Brain Axis For Stellar Mental Health, From A PhD

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

Why It's Never Too Early To "Train" For Giving Birth & How To Do It
Women's Health

Why It's Never Too Early To "Train" For Giving Birth & How To Do It

Jessica Timmons

This Will Become The Leading Cancer Death For Young People
Integrative Health

This Will Become The Leading Cancer Death For Young People

Morgan Chamberlain

How To Overcome Shame, According To A Psychologist
Mental Health

How To Overcome Shame, According To A Psychologist

Devon Price, Ph.D.

4 Drinks That'll Ease Your Period Symptoms (& A Few To Avoid)
Women's Health

4 Drinks That'll Ease Your Period Symptoms (& A Few To Avoid)

Colleen Travers

Study Shows This Is The Most Effective Way To Build Strength If You’re 65+
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Is The Most Effective Way To Build Strength If You’re 65+

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.