These 3 Things Helped Me Become A More Conscious Consumer

Senior Branded Content Editor By Krista Soriano
Krista Soriano is the Senior Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen.
November 4, 2019

Some might say that it’s never been easier to shop sustainably and ethically, and they’re right. Less toxic cleaning supplies? Check. Plastic food packaging made from plants? Sure! An option to carbon neutralize your online shopping cart? That exists now.

But we can’t ignore the other realities, either. A 2018 survey polled over 1,000 Americans, and nearly half couldn’t name a socially responsible company. Even for those who want to vote with their dollars, price is often an obstacle. As a culture obsessed with amassing new stuff, we still have a long way to go in terms of systemic change—especially when it comes to our climate challenges.

While we need top-down reform to move the needle on all fronts, we do have a certain leverage as consumers. Take it from someone who’s learning how to harness that power everyday: Kaméa Chayne, author and host of the Green Dreamer podcast.

“I don’t think there’s one way to be a perfect conscious consumer,” she says. “But in order to reach for better, three things helped me personally. I had to ask myself some tough questions, closely examine my shopping habits, and then critically evaluate a brand’s social, environmental, and ethical standards.”

Watch above to see how she did it!

