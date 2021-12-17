4 Ways To Avoid Taking On Other People's Energy — You So Don't Need It

You may be wondering, what exactly is my energy? You know that feeling when you're in line and you can just feel that person standing behind you a little too close even though (despite what you told your niece last week), you don't have eyes in the back of your head? Or when you're watching your partner's favorite movie and you just know they are staring at you during the "funniest" part, waiting for your reaction (laugh, just laugh, it won't hurt anyone)? That is you feeling when someone else's energy is coming into your space. That is you, feeling your own energy.

This is incredibly helpful because once you know what your baseline is, you can catch when someone or something is draining you. And then you can recalibrate and feel restored.

The simplest way to do this is to call your energy back to you. It's so easy and simple but incredibly powerful. The language of energy healing is often dismissed as imagination. But as an energy healer, I have shifted my feeling of well-being by "just" feeling into the energy and imagining calling it back to me.

So, before you knock on the door (or open the Zoom room) to that holiday gathering, take a breath. Notice where your energy is. If you notice it's scattered, say to yourself, "I call my energy back to me," or just intend to do it.

Then, when you're at the party, throughout it, check in with yourself. Do you feel it over with your boss in the corner, trying to see if she's going to come over and talk to you? Just call it back. Notice if you feel a shift at the end of the night where you might have felt drained, you may now feel even-keeled or even energized.