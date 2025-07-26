The Surprising Way You Should Apply Concealer To Fill Out Fine Lines

As for the application bit, again, a little precision goes a long way. Jaikaran recommends spot concealing: Instead of sweeping on an even layer of concealer (either in half-moons or upside-down triangles), place little dots of product on the eyelids, inner corner of the eyes, and any other areas you'd like to cover up. "Use a tiny amount of concealer on a small fluffy brush and lightly buff these areas," Jaikaran notes.