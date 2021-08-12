This Therapist Explains How To *Actually* Get Closure After A Breakup

Social psychologist Arie Kruglanski coined the phrase "the need for closure" in 1990. What he was referring to was the psychological need or impulse our brains have to organize and understand a situation, or "down-regulate."

If you've experienced a breakup, then you're probably familiar with the process of mentally reviewing all the things that happened over the course of your relationship. The process of reflection usually includes noticing all the different feelings that are associated with the breakup, and organizing your thoughts about the narrative of what happened.

Research conducted by Langeslag and Sanche in 2018 gathered a group of heartbroken people to explore the "down-regulation of love feelings after a relationship." Each group was offered different prompts to "down-regulate" their feelings of love. One subgroup received the directive to think negative thoughts about their ex. Another subgroup was offered the prompt of acceptance. The third group was directed to have "positive" distracting thoughts, and the fourth subgroup was offered no directive.

What they discovered was that according to the EEG readings (a test that detects abnormalities in brain waves), all three strategies significantly decreased people's emotional response toward their exes. That said, those who thought negatively toward their partner experienced an overall worsening of mood, suggesting that negative thoughts, although helpful for moving on, also have a negative impact in the present.

The researchers found that distraction made people feel better overall but had no bearing on diminishing the strength of feelings toward their ex-partner. "Distraction is a form of avoidance, which has been shown to reduce the recovery from a breakup," Sandra Langeslag, Ph.D., study co-author and director of the Neurocognition of Emotion and Motivation Lab at the University of Missouri, St. Louis, said in a news release.

Those results suggest that closure must involve some form of processing what happened—without placing all the blame on your ex—as well as actually sitting with all the difficult feelings associated with the breakup rather than avoiding them.

Processing the end of a relationship is important for many reasons. Our bodies are wired for a felt sense of resolution. Especially if you notice disregulation in your nervous system in any way after a breakup, such as anxiety, interrupted sleep, depressive symptoms, or preoccupying thoughts, these symptoms are your body letting you know that a process has been interrupted. Once your physiology has an authentic narrative, you will feel a "letting go" and freedom to move on.

Without closure, you may return to a relationship that isn't working or is unhealthy, or you might be in danger of repeating the same patterns in your next relationship. Moreover, getting closure allows you to be open and ready to welcome other people into your life.