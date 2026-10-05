Young Adults With Depression May Benefit From This Unexpected Group Activity
Sometimes, a mood boost comes from doing something new, like joining a dance class or picking up a hobby. These activities offer more than something to look forward to; they can also combine movement and social connection, both of which support mental well-being.
Researchers explored this idea in a randomized controlled trial involving young adults with depressive symptoms. They wanted to find out whether an eight-week salsa dancing program could make a meaningful difference in a group that often faces mental health challenges alongside social isolation.
About the study
Researchers recruited 121 young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 who reported mild to moderately severe depressive symptoms. Participants were randomly assigned to either eight weeks of group salsa classes or a waitlist group that could take the same classes later.
Everyone completed questionnaires measuring depressive symptoms and other aspects of mental health at the beginning of the study and at several points afterward.
Salsa dancing eased depressive symptoms and improved happiness
After eight weeks, participants in the salsa group experienced a greater reduction in depressive symptoms than those on the waitlist. They also reported greater improvements in social anxiety and everyday happiness.
Both groups saw improvements in generalized anxiety and loneliness, but salsa didn't lead to significantly greater changes in those areas.
Enjoyment also mattered. Participants who genuinely liked their salsa classes experienced greater improvements in depressive symptoms than those who enjoyed them less, suggesting that finding an activity you look forward to may be part of the benefit.
How dancing could support mental well-being
Salsa combines physical activity, learning new skills, and regular social interaction.
Together, these experiences may help young adults stay active while building meaningful connections.
Researchers also noticed a difference in social engagement.
People on the waitlist reported a growing loss of interest or pleasure in social interaction over time, while those in the salsa group didn't show the same pattern.
Since social withdrawal can accompany depression, dancing may help people stay connected. However, the study couldn't confirm whether this was the reason depressive symptoms improved.
What to keep in mind
There are a few limitations to consider. Participants volunteered for a dance study, so they may have been more interested in dancing than the general population.
The comparison group was also on a waitlist rather than receiving another treatment, making it difficult to compare salsa with established approaches to depression care.
The sample was predominantly female, and participants were identified through symptom questionnaires rather than clinical interviews confirming a depression diagnosis.
The findings show improvements in depressive symptoms, not proof that salsa can treat clinical depression on its own.
Finding an activity you actually enjoy
You don't need salsa lessons to explore the ideas behind this research. A dance class, recreational sports league, or weekly group hike could offer similar opportunities to move, learn something new, and connect with others.
- Try a group activity: Sign up for a beginner dance class, recreational sports league, or group hike that gets you moving and meeting people.
- Make it a regular thing: Look for a weekly class or meetup where you'll see familiar faces and have something to look forward to.
- Prioritize enjoyment: Choose an activity that feels fun rather than treating exercise as another item on your to-do list.
If you're managing depression, these activities can complement therapy or medication, but they shouldn't replace professional care.
Talk to a licensed therapist or doctor if you're experiencing persistent or significant symptoms.
The takeaway
Who knew a few salsa steps could offer more than a fun night out? This study suggests that combining movement, music, and a little social connection may help ease depressive symptoms in young adults.
So if you've been looking for a reason to try that dance class, this might be it (just remember that fun activities work best alongside the right mental health support when you need it).