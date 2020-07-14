According to the report, researchers at at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and The Ohio State University College of Medicine found that increases in cortisol, the human stress hormone, had a direct relationship with increased glucose over time.

"In healthy people, cortisol fluctuates naturally throughout the day, spiking in the morning and falling at night," said Joshua J. Joseph, M.D., an endocrinologist who led the study, "But in participants with type 2 diabetes, cortisol profiles that were flatter throughout the day, had higher glucose levels."

According to previous research, stress and depression can lead to a flatter cortisol profile, which makes regulation of blood sugar more difficult. And while this study isolated this relationship in participants with Type 2 diabetes, the researchers believe the influence of cortisol may be an important component to diabetes prevention.

"Most people with Type 2 diabetes know the importance of exercising regularly, eating a healthy diet, and getting plenty of rest. But stress relief is a crucial and often forgotten component of diabetes management," Joseph said