A Holistic Nutritionist Who Specializes In Skin Health Prioritizes Protein & Variety
If you have questions about the intersection of nutrition and skin health, there is one person to ask: Jennifer Hanway, board-certified holistic nutritionist. Hanway specializes in how diet plays a role in our skin's appearance, especially as we age. She works closely with top dermatologists and skin health experts to help optimize patients' diets so they're getting the most important nutrients for their skin health.
She also, I might add, has beautiful skin herself. Recently she filled me in on what her personal day-to-day nutrition plan looks like (if you're curious, you can listen in on the conversation here). I've personally started incorporating many of her habits into my own choices. I particularly like her approach because it's easy, not prescriptive or restrictive, and offers a lot of variety.
Plus, it's full of nutrients that support not just your skin but your full body. "Anything that we do to improve the health of our skin helps improve our health on every single level," she says.
Morning: Prioritize protein
"But for most people, I say the best change that you can make is actually having a higher protein breakfast," she says. "We've been back and forth so much in wellness on intermittent fasting and all of these things, but the evidence overwhelmingly shows that a protein-based breakfast, even within a couple of hours of waking up, is the best thing that we can do for our metabolism long term."
Here's why it matters for the skin: Our skin is made up of proteins such as collagen, elastin, and keratin. We need to be constantly feeding the body amino acids (often called the "building blocks of protein") so it can keep replenishing our natural supply. So, where do we get these amino acids? By consuming protein.
"This is the reason we need to have more protein in our diet. I always tell people: When you build a house, you want to build a house from the best building blocks you possibly can," she says. "And we constantly need to be giving our bodies new building blocks to be able to regenerate our cells."
When it comes to the skin specifically, it may be missing out on some of that regeneration. "Now, our body unfortunately doesn't prioritize the skin as an essential organ—unlike our brain, hearts, or lungs. So, if we're only eating minimal or even adequate protein, the body won't be able to give those extra amino acids to our skin, hair, or nails to keep them looking healthy," she says.
As Hanway shares in the episode, the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) of protein is 0.8 gram per kilogram of body weight1 per day. This is the minimum amount of protein a sedentary person needs to meet their nutritional requirements and keep things going, so it's conservative.
For the added benefits, Hanway explains we need to be eating closer to 1.0 to 2.0 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. Most of the experts we regularly work with suggest aiming for a goal of around 100 grams of protein per day. "For most women, 100 to 120 grams is a really good starting point," Hanway says.
What she eats:
Here, Hanway's two go-to breakfast meals:
- A smoothie with grass-fed bovine collagen powder, ground flaxseed, maca powder, leafy greens, zucchini, avocado, and almond butter
- A Greek yogurt with collagen, ground flaxseed, zucchini, berries, apples, nuts, and toasted buckwheat seeds
Lunch: Prioritize a variety of plants
Variety isn't just good for your taste buds, but all the research shows that it's amazing for your gut microbiome and overall health. A good rule of thumb from experts is to aim for at least 30 plants per week. And according to Hanway, lunch is a great time to up your numbers.
"Lunch is what I call a big ugly salad. I'm just grabbing as many leafy greens as I can. I'm making sure I get bitter herbs in there. I add leftover veggies from the night before. Maybe some fermented foods, such as kimchi or sauerkraut," Hanway says. "Then it's extra-virgin olive oil, avocado, and whatever protein I have on hand. I really don't think about it too much."
The point of the Big Ugly Salad is to use your bowl as a vehicle for as many antioxidants, fats, and fibers as possible. "We know that diversity is so important, both in terms of types of fibers and antioxidants," she says.
Plus, it makes for a great challenge: "Sometimes I challenge myself to see how many plants I can get into one salad—nine? Ten? It's pretty easy when you think about the add-ons."
What she eats:
Hanway recommends eating a robust salad, and here are some of her personal favorite items to toss in:
- Large chicken breast, salmon, or tofu
- Arugula, kale, leafy greens
- Fermented foods
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- Avocado
- Bitter herbs
- Any of her go-to favorite vegetables, including veggies from dinner and canned veggies such as beets
- Fruits such as apples, berries, and pomegranate seeds
- Nuts and seeds
Snacks: Incremental protein to keep satiated
One of the biggest differences folks will notice when they start upping their protein intake is feeling fuller, more energized, and more satisfied.
"Throughout the day, it's about adding incremental protein," she says. "This can come in the form of nuts, seeds, and things like hummus."
Dinner: Keep it simple
Hanway's dinner is surprisingly no-fuss. "I don't want dinner to be too complicated. Maybe on the weekend I'll make something a bit more fancy, but it's really just about getting those nutrients in. Because ultimately, what I'm focusing on is not counting calories but counting nutrients," she says. "How many colors can I get into a meal? How many types of fats? How many proteins?"
What she eats:
Her "fallback" dinners as she calls them:
- Ground beef or ground turkey, cauliflower rice, and a clean pasta sauce
- Salmon in the airfryer with roasted veggies
The takeaway
All-in-all, Hanway's about eating more and better. It's about fitting in the nutrients that can fuel your body, leave you feeling satisfied, and, ultimately, promote healthy skin. To do so, prioritize protein, get a wide variety of plants and food sources, and don't overthink it.