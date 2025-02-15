Skip to Content
Beauty

How Skin Dehydration Can Lead To Dark Circles + How To Deal

Hannah Frye
February 15, 2025
woman touching under eye cirlces
Image by Alena Darmel / Pexels
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Why is it that some people are prone to dark circles? No, it's not just related to a lack of sleep (although, failing to catch Zzz's can certainly result in a shadowed, sallow appearance).

Further, not everyone's dark circles can be magically brightened with eye cream. In fact, dark circles can be caused by a lengthy list of triggers, a few of which include more melanin production, genetics, and allergies, which don't come with a quick fix.

However, one sneaky, oft-overlooked cause of dark circles can be in your control, research demonstrates. Here's what to do about it.

How skin hydration affects dark circles

If you needed another reason to keep up with adequate hydration, let it be this: "If you are dehydrated, this can cause the tissues of the body to shrink, including under-eye skin, making dark circles look more noticeable," board-certified dermatologist and YouTube creator Andrea Suarez, M.D., FAAD, once told mbg.

So let it be known that filling up on adequate amounts of water throughout the day will encourage hydrated skin from within and perhaps even contribute to brightening those under-eye dark circles.

But water isn't the only option. Certain science-backed ingredients have been found to help boost internal skin hydration. One popular pick? Astaxanthin. Apart from the full-body benefits like cardiovascular support and brain health, astaxanthin is a wonder ingredient for aging skin and dark circles alike.

In a recent double-blind clinical, participants reported significant improvement in moisture levels (especially around the eyes), overall improved elasticity, and appearance of tone. Another recent double-blind clinical found that the ingredient can even help skin's water-retention capacity.

It's no wonder astaxanthin can be found in many beauty supplements today, along with other cutting-edge ingredients to help fade dark spots and smooth fine lines. Not sure where to look? Here are 13 of our best-voted beauty supplements to help get you started.

The takeaway

One common cause of dark circles under the eyes is skin dehydration. Of course, drinking water is the first step to encouraging brighter under-eyes in this case, but reaching for science-backed skin hydrators like astaxanthin is next up.

And if you're not sure what's causing your shadows in the first place, check out our guide to learn more about dark circle causes and remedies.

I'm A Holistic Nutritionist Who Specializes In Skin Health—Here's What I Actually Eat
Beauty

I'm A Holistic Nutritionist Who Specializes In Skin Health—Here's What I Actually Eat

Alexandra Engler

Women Of All Ages Say This Makes Your Hands Look Younger Overnight
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This Makes Your Hands Look Younger Overnight

Carleigh Ferrante

Women Of All Ages Say This 3-Minute Treatment Makes Their Skin Look So Much Younger
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This 3-Minute Treatment Makes Their Skin Look So Much Younger

Carleigh Ferrante

Don't Sleep On Your Chance To Save Up To 50% On An Organic Mattress This Weekend
Home

Don't Sleep On Your Chance To Save Up To 50% On An Organic Mattress This Weekend

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Collagen-Boosting Treatments That Really Work, From Regenerative Aesthetic MDs
Beauty

3 Collagen-Boosting Treatments That Really Work, From Regenerative Aesthetic MDs

Alexandra Engler

Breakouts, Dryness & Accelerated Skin Aging Are All Linked To This Factor
Beauty

Breakouts, Dryness & Accelerated Skin Aging Are All Linked To This Factor

Hannah Frye

Stop Dark Spots In Their Tracks With These 5 Tried-And-Tested Tips
Beauty

Stop Dark Spots In Their Tracks With These 5 Tried-And-Tested Tips

Hannah Frye

So Many Nonstick Pans Have Forever Chemicals—This Is The Exception (& It's On Sale)
Home

So Many Nonstick Pans Have Forever Chemicals—This Is The Exception (& It's On Sale)

Carleigh Ferrante

Want Your Dog To Live Longer? Add This Longevity Booster To Their Food*
Paid Content | POP Labs

Want Your Dog To Live Longer? Add This Longevity Booster To Their Food*

Braelyn Wood

