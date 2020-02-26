In dating today, there are a lot of options for how you meet someone. But according to attachment theory, there's only really three styles of romantic attachment: secure, anxious, and avoidant attachment. A recent study considered how attachment anxiety and attachment avoidance can impact "life outcomes"— including wellbeing and our financial behavior.

According to attachment theory, our attachment style is influenced by our upbringing. An anxious attachment style is characterized by insecurity and a lack of trust, while an avoidant style is characterized by things like bouncing back quickly from a breakup or not becoming deeply invested in the first place. According to the researchers, both attachment avoidance and anxiety are considered to be "insecure attachment orientations," and they're considered to be the opposite extremes of the styles.