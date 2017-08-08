The Nighttime Routine That Cured My Insomnia & Anxiety
As someone who has struggled with anxiety, stress, and fear, I know firsthand what it feels like to get a terrible night's sleep. When I started my spiritual empowerment business, insomnia hit me hard. I used to be constantly stressed out, frantic, and too busy to stop and sit. But I thought becoming a business owner would somehow help me feel less anxious. I was so wrong. It made things much worse, and nothing suffered more than my quality of sleep.
I remember climbing into bed at night feeling exhausted from the day but knowing that once my head hit the pillow my mind would hit the circus. I would lie awake frozen with fear, ridiculous thoughts, and irrational worries. Thoughts like "Did I remember to add toilet paper to my Amazon list for the studio?" "What if my teacher doesn’t show up tomorrow to teach the 6:30 a.m. class?" "What if I’m late for my meeting at the city tomorrow?" "What if? What if? What if?" played on a loop in my head.
All these incessant questions and fears were things that I created, and they came alive at night. As time went on, I started having anxiety about my anxiety—a vicious cycle that took a serious toll. When I look back at that time, I can see how much I was resisting trust by not allowing myself to let go and simply be in the flow of my process and my life.
Then I found Reiki.
Reiki is an ancient practice that harnesses life-force energy to bring about harmony, peace, and healing. Since Reiki deals with the body's unseen energy, it can tackle those stresses and imbalances that sit below the surface.
Imagine your day for a moment, with all of its interactions, driving, meetings, emails, feelings, and energies. Reiki can help you acknowledge those moments, then release the energy that they left imprinted on you. And best of all, this takes zero effort on your part. This can help your body and your mind rest, reset, and clear before you sleep. Want to see what I mean?
Here's a simple routine to try before bed.
Once you lie down, place your hands on your heart or the back of your head and calmly take a few deep breaths. Imagine your hands are filled with healing light and as you allow your heart and mind to open up and receive the breath. Envision the healing life-force energy washing away any thoughts or feelings keeping you from rest. I like to visualize myself releasing the energy in my body from the day—the thoughts, the meetings, the interactions—and allowing the Reiki to take over.
Remember that Reiki works with your unique energy field to achieve healing on all levels of being: physical, emotional, and spiritual. It works with whatever you need most in this moment, for your highest good. As you tap into the power of Reiki, allow yourself to just receive. In doing so, you will bring about the healing, releasing, and balancing your body needs for an incredible night’s rest.
Reiki put me back in my body and helped me learn how to let go. It taught me how to feel my fears and willingly release them. It showed me that I was capable of shifting my mindset and adjusting my physical body to allow for recovery. Now, I start and end my day with the powerful practice.
Curious what Reiki feels like to a total newbie? Check out what one editor's first experience was really like.