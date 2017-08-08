The Nighttime Routine That Cured My Insomnia & Anxiety

As someone who has struggled with anxiety, stress, and fear, I know firsthand what it feels like to get a terrible night's sleep. When I started my spiritual empowerment business, insomnia hit me hard. I used to be constantly stressed out, frantic, and too busy to stop and sit. But I thought becoming a business owner would somehow help me feel less anxious. I was so wrong. It made things much worse, and nothing suffered more than my quality of sleep.

I remember climbing into bed at night feeling exhausted from the day but knowing that once my head hit the pillow my mind would hit the circus. I would lie awake frozen with fear, ridiculous thoughts, and irrational worries. Thoughts like "Did I remember to add toilet paper to my Amazon list for the studio?" "What if my teacher doesn’t show up tomorrow to teach the 6:30 a.m. class?" "What if I’m late for my meeting at the city tomorrow?" "What if? What if? What if?" played on a loop in my head.

All these incessant questions and fears were things that I created, and they came alive at night. As time went on, I started having anxiety about my anxiety—a vicious cycle that took a serious toll. When I look back at that time, I can see how much I was resisting trust by not allowing myself to let go and simply be in the flow of my process and my life.