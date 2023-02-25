If this is all hitting you too hard, I get it. We receive a lot of messages about partnership that conflict with this idea. Soul mates and “You complete me” and true-love narratives dominate the way we talk about partnership. Not to mention that finding this elusive perfect person is supposed to be easy (“When you know, you know”), but also somehow hard (“Relationships are hard work”), and so worth it (“You can have it all if you just try harder!”).

So often we’re told not to settle, but every relationship dynamic involves settling to some degree. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, though. There are many instances when people settle in the interest of getting an approximation of what they want, and it’s not seen as a terrible thing. In fact, in pretty much every other aspect of our lives besides dating, it’s expected that we compromise or accept conditions that are less than perfect. We don’t always get the job we want with the pay we need, or if we do, there may be aspects of the job that we hate. Our relationships with friends require a certain amount of settling, as we can’t control when our friends decide to move and we can’t pick their partners for them—we have to accept the fact that their choices aren’t ours. But somehow, in sex and dating we are expected to settle for nothing less than perfection.

Being a little pessimistic about your dating life doesn’t mean you stop looking for people with whom you feel really good. It just means looking at dating as you would any other aspect of life. You will make choices that you think are good in the moment, evaluate how those choices work for you, and then make new choices based on what you’ve learned.

The more you can accept that dating is an imperfect process—and let go of the impossible standards that society has placed on it—the easier it will become. And the easier it is, the happier you will be in the long run with your choices.