A Doctor Said Her Extensive Symptoms Were All in Her Head—She Proved Him Wrong

So, I called the school back and made a deal with them. If I could no longer be a field trip mom, I was going to be the mom who went to the school every day to read to the kids (or at least every day that I could). After a little hesitation, they obliged. Reading to the kids wasn’t just an opportunity for me, it was a teaching moment for the kids. They saw what it was like for someone to live with a disability, that we are no different than anyone else. It turned into an incredible experience for the students, educators, and of course, me.