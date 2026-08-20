A Key Effect Of Menopause May Be Happening Somewhere You Least Expect
Maybe you've noticed that your mouth feels unusually dry lately, or that your morning coffee suddenly tastes a little different.
It's easy to blame changes like these on dehydration, a new medication, or simply getting older. But during menopause, shifting hormones can play a role, too.
A 2025 review of menopause and oral health1 found that the hormonal changes of this transition can affect several parts of the mouth, from saliva production and taste to the health of your gums, teeth, and jawbone.
The connection makes more sense once you understand what estrogen does throughout the body.
About the review
The scoping review looked at how menopause may affect oral health and pulled together findings from 30 studies published between 2019 and 2024.
Researchers examined changes in saliva, gums, teeth, jawbone health, and the bacteria living in the mouth.
There was a reason to look more closely at the mouth. Estrogen receptors are found in tissues throughout the oral cavity, including the glands that produce saliva and the tissues surrounding the teeth.
Estrogen also helps maintain bone density, so researchers wanted to understand what happens to these areas as levels decline during perimenopause and after menopause.
Your mouth may notice the hormone shift, too
Dry mouth and changes in taste were among the most common findings across the research. Some women produced less saliva or had a harder time detecting certain flavors, particularly sweet and bitter ones.
The review also found associations between menopause and a higher risk of gum disease and tooth loss. Some studies reported more oral conditions, including thrush and lichen planus, an inflammatory condition that affects the lining of the mouth.
Jawbone health came up, too. Several studies linked the postmenopausal years with lower bone density around the teeth and dental implants.
The relationship between bone loss and gum disease appeared particularly strong during the first few years after menopause.
One detail that stood out was that changes in the mouth's bacterial balance seemed to be more closely tied to reduced saliva flow than to menopause itself.
Some research also linked hormone therapy with a healthier balance of oral bacteria, although that doesn't mean hormone therapy should be used specifically for oral health.
Why estrogen matters for your teeth and gums
Saliva does a lot more than keep your mouth from feeling dry. It helps wash away food and bacteria, neutralize acids, and protect your teeth from cavities. So when saliva production drops, your mouth loses some of its natural protection.
Estrogen may also influence the tissues around your teeth and your bones. Since estrogen helps maintain bone density throughout the body, menopausal bone loss may extend to the jawbone as well.
That doesn't mean every woman will experience these problems, or that menopause directly causes each one.
Oral health is influenced by plenty of other factors, including hygiene, medications, nutrition, and existing gum disease. The research simply suggests that hormonal changes can be one piece of the picture.
How to look after your oral health during menopause
You don't need to completely transform your dental routine. A few basics become especially useful during this stage:
- Keep up with brushing and flossing: Brush twice a day and floss daily to help control plaque and protect your gums.
- Stay on top of dental visits: Regular cleanings give your dentist a chance to spot gum problems, cavities, or changes around your teeth early.
- Don't ignore persistent symptoms: Dry mouth, changes in taste, bleeding gums, swelling, and new sensitivity are worth mentioning to your dentist.
- Support your teeth through your diet: A nutrient-rich eating pattern can complement good oral hygiene and support healthy teeth and gums.
If dry mouth is bothering you, your dentist can also suggest saliva-boosting products or other ways to make it more comfortable.
The takeaway
Menopause can affect oral health in ways that are easy to overlook, particularly through changes in saliva, gums, teeth, and jawbone health.
If something feels different in your mouth during this transition, bring it up with your dentist rather than assuming it's simply part of aging.