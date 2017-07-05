This Natural Product Cleared My Cystic Acne For Good

Some people would point out that I slather on makeup way too heavily. It was my attempt to look presentable and cover up my zits. When I entered college and my mom saw that it wasn’t just going to away, we sought the help of dermatologists.

First, I was put on doxycycline, a powerful antibiotic, and was told to apply topical creams and solutions that made my skin peel. When that didn’t work, I was put on Accutane, which sort of worked. But after stopping the medication, my acne came back full force. I didn’t want to take meds all my life just to keep my skin clear. Besides, I was already getting irritable bowel syndrome from Accutane, and I knew that wasn't a good sign. Just when I was about to give up, I read a story in a magazine about how a woman cleared her skin just by using ingredients normally found in the kitchen.