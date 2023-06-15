"Certain antioxidants are synergistic," says board-certified dermatologist Julia T. Hunter, M.D., founder of Wholistic Dermatology in Beverly Hills, tells about the ingredients. "They strengthen one another, regenerate one another, and last longer in the body, so they're more available in the skin." And vitamins C and E are famously synergistic.

Vitamin C is such a famous antioxidant as it is a vital part of the collagen synthesis process1 . Our bodies don’t make vitamin C naturally, so we have to get it externally—like via topical products. (This is why vitamin C creams and serums are so wildly popular.) But if you’re using vitamin C, you should know that it’s famously unstable—which is where vitamin E comes in.

Vitamin E balances out vitamin C, which means it’s better able to do its job in the collagen production process. One study even found that vitamin E increases vitamin C's effectiveness2 eightfold; on the other hand, vitamin C regenerates vitamin E after the latter scavenges free radicals, further reducing oxidative stress3 to cell membranes.