Mango Seed Butter Can Give You Firmer Skin & Boost Collagen — Here's Why
Vitamin C and E are magical together. On their own, fabulous antioxidants for the skin in their own right. But when found in the same formula? That’s when you start to see results. The pair works together to improve skin elasticity, firmness, ease the appearance of wrinkles, and brighten dark spots.
They do so by powering up your collagen production.
Why you skin needs both vitamin C and E for collagen production
"Certain antioxidants are synergistic," says board-certified dermatologist Julia T. Hunter, M.D., founder of Wholistic Dermatology in Beverly Hills, tells about the ingredients. "They strengthen one another, regenerate one another, and last longer in the body, so they're more available in the skin." And vitamins C and E are famously synergistic.
Vitamin C is such a famous antioxidant as it is a vital part of the collagen synthesis process1. Our bodies don’t make vitamin C naturally, so we have to get it externally—like via topical products. (This is why vitamin C creams and serums are so wildly popular.) But if you’re using vitamin C, you should know that it’s famously unstable—which is where vitamin E comes in.
Vitamin E balances out vitamin C, which means it’s better able to do its job in the collagen production process. One study even found that vitamin E increases vitamin C's effectiveness2 eightfold; on the other hand, vitamin C regenerates vitamin E after the latter scavenges free radicals, further reducing oxidative stress3 to cell membranes.
Mango seed butter is an excellent source of natural vitamin C and E
If you’re looking for a natural ingredient that can supply you both, mango seed butter is actually an excellent source of both vitamin C and E.
"Mango seed butter is rich in mangiferin, vitamins E and C, all of which have antioxidant properties," board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., FAAD, tells mbg about the ingredient nutrient profile.
Mango seed butter is also excellent for hydration as it’s rich in essential fatty acids, which give the rich product its emollient and occlusive properties. It’s most famously used in thick, comforting body creams and moisturizers for this reason.
The takeaway
Vitamin C and E are often formulated together for a reason: They make each other stronger and more effective than they might otherwise be on their own. Mango seed butter is a rich source of both, as well as fatty acids and other antioxidants.
