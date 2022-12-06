Stress is a huge contributor to acne if you’re genetically predisposed to it—consider it public enemy number 1. (This is thanks to the hormonal reaction stress triggers—you can read about stress’s effect on skin and acne here.)

“If you don't manage your stress levels, then you're always gonna have some form of acne. And acne is a spectrum—these breakouts could be whiteheads, blackheads, cyst and everything in the between,” she says. “So it's really key to manage stress levels—and managing stress levels also helps with other skin conditions too.”

Some of her favorite ways: Monthly massages if you can afford it, acupuncture, self acupressure, and 4-7-8 breathing. It’s worth noting that the latter two are totally free: “There are a lot of things you can do to manage stress,” she says. “Yes, there are things that you can pay for, but then there are a lot of things that you can just do on your own that work too.”