This Easy Walking Hack Can Help You Feel Stronger All Day, Study Finds
If you’re already walking regularly, you’re doing your future self a huge favor. But what if a small tweak, just a few more steps per minute, could help you stay stronger, more mobile, and independent as you age?
A new study1 suggests that simply picking up your walking pace (by as little as 14 steps per minute) can significantly improve physical function, especially in older adults who are frail or at risk of becoming so. While this may seem like a small tweak, it's a habit that potentially has a big payoff.
Why walking pace might matter more than step count
Researchers worked with about 100 older adults living in retirement communities. Participants were categorized as either “frail” or “prefrail,” meaning they were already experiencing some decline in energy, strength, or activity.
All participants walked regularly, but they were split into two groups:
- One walked at their usual pace.
- The other was encouraged to walk “as fast as safely possible.”
After 12 weeks, researchers assessed their performance on the 6-minute walk test, a widely accepted measure of endurance and functional capacity.
What did they find?
An increase of just 14 steps per minute (about a 10–15% boost in cadence) was enough to improve physical performance.
Translation? Walking just a bit faster can improve your endurance, make stairs feel effortless, and help you move through your day with more ease.
Start today
This isn’t about turning your walk into a cardio blast. It’s about moving with a little more purpose. Here’s how to put the findings into action:
- Find your current pace: You can use a step-counting app or even just count your steps over 30 seconds and double it.
- Aim for a gentle increase: Try syncing your steps with a metronome app or a playlist with a faster beat to naturally pace yourself.
- Stay consistent. The participants walked several times a week as part of a structured program. Aim for at least 20–30 minutes of walking a few times a week, and work up to a brisk pace that still feels safe and sustainable.
- Use a gentle cue: Imagine you're walking with intention. Think of it like the pace you'd use if you were trying to catch a green light at the crosswalk, just brisk enough to stay focused, but not rushed.
Why this works so well for aging
Tracking your steps per minute gives you a clear, objective way to measure intensity.
The study also highlights that even those starting at low fitness levels could safely increase their pace and maintain it during the 12-week intervention.
That’s encouraging for anyone who feels like this kind of movement is less accessible right now. You don’t need to overhaul your routine; you just need to tweak it.
The takeaway
Movement is essential for healthy aging, but how you move matters just as much as how often. This study shows that walking with slightly more speed can improve real-world physical function and help you stay strong, mobile, and resilient.
Whether you're already walking daily or just getting started, there’s power in the way you move. So the next time you hit the pavement, the trail, or even your hallway, challenge yourself to walk with a bit more purpose.