This Many Steps A Day Significantly Reduces Cancer Risk
We all know that movement is good for us. But what if your daily walk wasn’t just a way to clear your head, but a powerful form of cancer prevention?
A recent study1 suggests exactly that. Using data from more than 85,000 adults in the UK Biobank, researchers found that walking, even at a leisurely pace, was linked to a significantly lower risk of developing cancer.
What the researchers found
Participants wore wrist-based activity trackers that captured both the amount and intensity of their daily movement. After nearly six years of follow-up, researchers observed a clear trend: the more people moved, the lower their cancer risk.
You don’t have to go hard to see a benefit. Protection began around 5,000 steps per day, with a sweet spot at about 9,000 steps, beyond which the added benefit started to level off.
- At 7,000 steps, cancer risk dropped by 11%
- At 9,000 steps, the risk dropped by 16%
- Beyond 9,000, risk reduction was modest
Why any movement matters
Researchers also looked at different types of movement. Both light-intensity activity (like strolling or doing chores) and moderate-to-vigorous activity (like brisk walking or biking) were associated with lower cancer risk.
Even replacing an hour of sitting with light activity made a difference, proving that small shifts throughout your day can add up to be significant.
Sitting less and moving more, at any pace, was what mattered most.
Which cancers are most impacted?
Among the 13 cancers studied, including colon, breast, lung, and liver, six showed the strongest associations with physical activity:
- Gastric
- Bladder
- Liver
- Endometrial
- Lung
- Head & neck
The takeaway
Walking two miles a day (about 4,000 steps or 40 minutes of light activity) could meaningfully reduce your risk of cancer. You don’t have to do it all at once. You can build movement into your routine by:
- Walking during phone calls
- Taking the stairs instead of the elevator
- Parking farther from your destination
- Adding a post-meal stroll
In a world where sitting is the norm, even small doses of movement can change the trajectory of your health. And according to this research, a few extra steps might do more than help you live longer—they could help you live cancer-free.